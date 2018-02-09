Active-Investors: Wired News - Theravance Biopharma Signs Global Collaboration Agreement with Janssen for TD-1473

Stock Monitor: Enanta Pharma Post Earnings Reporting

As per the agreement, Theravance Biopharma is eligible to receive up to $1 billion in potential payments. It would get an upfront payment of $100 million with the opportunity to get an additional $900 million in potential payments, if Janssen chooses to remain in the collaboration after the completion of certain Phase-2 activities.

TD-1473, An Intestinally Restricted JAK Inhibitor

JAK inhibitors constrain the activity of the Janus kinase family of enzymes (JAK1, JAK2, JAK3, TYK2), which play a key role in cytokine signaling. When these JAK enzymes are inhibited, the AK/STAT signaling pathway gets interfered, which in turn, modulates the activity of a wide range of pro-inflammatory cytokines. Although JAK inhibitors have been approved for the treatment of diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, myelofibrosis, and ulcerative colitis, they are known to have serious side effects due to their systemic exposure.

TD-1473 is a novel, potent, orally-administered and internally-discovered JAK inhibitor, which has shown high affinity for the JAK family of enzymes. It is intestinally restricted, and specifically designed to act directly at the site of inflammation in the intestinal wall thereby limiting systemic exposure. Currently, it is being clinically developed to treat a range of inflammatory intestinal diseases.

Terms and Conditions of the Agreement

As per the agreement, Theravance Biopharma and Janssen will jointly develop and commercialize TD-1473 in inflammatory intestinal diseases. Both Companies will share profits in the US and expenses related to a potential "Phase-3 program', in a ratio of 67% by Janssen and 33% by Theravance Biopharma.

Theravance Biopharma intends to commence a Phase-2b/3 adaptive design induction and maintenance study in ulcerative colitis with TD-1473 in 2018. Besides, it also intends to initiate a Phase-2 study in Crohn's disease in 2018.

This agreement gives Janssen the right to elect to enter into an exclusive license arrangement with Theravance Biopharma, after the completion of the Phase-2 Crohn's study and the Phase-2b induction portion of the ulcerative colitis study, for a fee of $200 million. Moreover, Janssen would also lead subsequent development of TD-1473 in Crohn's disease post the Phase-2 study. Simultaneously, Theravance Biopharma will lead the development of TD-1473 in ulcerative colitis through completion of the Phase-2b/3 program.

If TD-1473 gets commercialized, Theravance Biopharma would get the option to co-commercialize in the US while Janssen would have sole commercialization responsibilities outside the US. Theravance Biopharma would receive double-digit tiered royalties on ex-US sales.

Also, Theravance Biopharma would be eligible to get up to an additional $700 million in development and commercialization milestone payments.

Agreement Expected to Accelerate Development of TD-1473

This collaboration agreement with Janssen can accelerate the development of TD-1473 and maximize the potential value of the program to Theravance Biopharma.

Janssen holds an expertise in inflammatory bowel disease and has experience from multiple clinical development programs in ulcerative colitis as well as Crohn's disease, across a range of mechanisms of action. It has an impressive track record in developing therapies using efficient clinical designs. It has developed unique biomarker datasets that can inform patient stratification to optimize clinical response to TD-1473.

Rick E Winningham, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at Theravance Biopharma, stated that he believes that TD-1473 has the potential to serve as a transformational medicine for offering the proven therapeutic activity of JAK inhibitors without the safety concerns associated with systemic JAK exposure. He trusts that Janssen's proficiency in this area will be critical in the development, regulatory, and commercial path forward for this program.

Stock Performance Snapshot

February 08, 2018 - At Thursday's closing bell, Theravance Biopharma's stock dropped 2.36%, ending the trading session at $27.35.

Volume traded for the day: 302.28 thousand shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 209.24 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - 0.11%; and previous six-month period - up 14.53%

After yesterday's close, Theravance Biopharma's market cap was at $1.55 billion.

The stock is part of the Healthcare sector, categorized under the Biotechnology industry.

