Global Robotics as a Service (RaaS) Market 2018-2022 by Application - Precision Agriculture Gaining Traction

The "Global Robotics as a Service (RaaS) Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global robotics as a service (RaaS) market to grow at a CAGR of 19.73% during the period 2018-2022.
According to the report, one driver in the market is high cost of deployment of robots.
One trend in the market is adoption of operational intelligence and data analytics.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is need for technical expertise.
The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key Vendors
- inVia Robotics
- Kraken Robotics
- Sarcos
- Savioke
Key Topics Covered
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope of the Report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Market Landscape
- Market Ecosystem
- Market Characteristics
- Market Segmentation Analysis
Part 05: Market Sizing
- Market Definition
- Market Sizing 2022
- Market Size and Forecast 2017-2022
Part 06: Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining Power of Buyers
- Bargaining Power of Suppliers
- Threat of New Entrants
- Threat of Substitutes
- Threat of Rivalry
- Market Condition
Part 07: Market Segmentation by Application
- Segmentation by Application
- Comparison by Application
- Intralogistics - Market Size and Forecast 2017-2022
- Medical Applications - Market Size and Forecast 2017-2022
- Surveillance, Security, and Survey - Market Size and Forecast 2017-2022
- Field Robotics - Market Size and Forecast 2017-2022
- Inspection, Maintenance, and Cleaning - Market Size and Forecast 2017-2022
- Public Relations - Market Size and Forecast 2017-2022
- Market Opportunity by Application
Part 08: Customer Landscape
Part 09: Regional Landscape
- Geographical Segmentation
- Regional Comparison
- Americas - Market Size and Forecast 2017-2022
- EMEA - Market Size and Forecast 2017-2022
- APAC - Market Size and Forecast 2017-2022
- Market Opportunity
Part 10: Decision Framework
Part 11: Drivers and Challenges
Part 12: Market Trends
- Adoption of Operational Intelligence and Data Analytics
- Increased Demand for Oceanography and Hydrography
- Precision Agriculture Gaining Traction
Part 13: Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape Disruption
Part 14: Vendor Analysis
Part 15: Vendors Covered
- Vendor Classification
- Market Positioning of Vendors
