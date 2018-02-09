Active-Investors: Free Research Report as CA's Adjusted EPS Surged 19.05% and Revenues Grew 8.54%

Stock Monitor: Blackbaud Post Earnings Reporting

Earnings Highlights and Summary

During the third quarter of the fiscal year 2018, CA posted net sales of $1.09 billion compared to $1.01 billion in Q3 FY17, reflecting an increase of 8.54%. CA's sales growth was primarily backed by an increase in software fees and the Other segment's revenues. The Company's revenue numbers beat analysts' estimates of $1.07 billion.

The Company's selling, general, and administrative expenses (SG&A) amounted to $95.00 million in the reported quarter compared to $85.00 million in the year ago same period, increasing 11.76% on a y-o-y basis. The Company's operating income was $307.00 million in Q3 FY18 compared to $308.00 million in Q3 FY17, decreasing 0.32% on a y-o-y basis.

CA's net loss was $93.00 million in the reported quarter compared to a net income of $208.00 million in Q3 FY17. The Company's loss per share was $0.23 in Q3 FY18 compared to earnings per share (EPS) of $0.50 in the third quarter of the previous fiscal year. The decline was attributed to the recent enactment of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA), incurring a tax expense of approximately $318.00 million in the reported quarter. The Company's adjusted EPS were $0.75 in the reported quarter compared to $0.63 in Q3 FY17, increasing 19.05% on a y-o-y basis, and beating analysts' estimates of $0.60.

Segment Details

CA's Mainframe Solutions segment's revenues increased 1.10% to $552.00 million in Q3 FY18 compared to $546.00 million in Q3 FY17. The segment's operating margin was 64.00% in the reported quarter compared to 61.00% in Q3 FY17.

CA's Enterprise Solutions segment's revenues increased 18.51% to $461.00 million in Q3 FY18 compared to $389.00 million in Q3 FY17. The segment's operating margin was 11.00% in the reported quarter compared to 14.00% in Q3 FY17.

CA's Services segment's revenues surged 11.11% to $80.00 million in Q3 FY18 compared to $72.00 million in Q3 FY17. The segment's operating margin was 3.00% in the reported quarter compared to 4.00% in Q3 FY17.

CA's Subscription and Maintenance segment's revenues increased 3.18% to $843.00 million in Q3 FY18 compared to $817.00 million in Q3 FY17.

CA's Professional Services segment's revenues increased 11.11% to $80.00 million in Q3 FY18 compared to $72.00 million in Q3 FY17.

CA's Software Fees and Other segment's revenues surged 44.07% to $170.00 million in Q3 FY18 compared to $118.00 million in Q3 FY17.

On a geographical basis, the American region's net sales increased 6.00% on a y-o-y basis, and International revenue increased 13.00% on a y-o-y basis.

Cash Matters

As on December 31, 2017, CA had cash and cash equivalents of $2.97 billion compared to $2.83 billion as on December 31, 2016. The Company's cash inflow from operating activities was $315.00 million in the reported quarter compared to $517.00 million in Q3 FY17. The Company had declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.26 per outstanding share, which was paid on December 12, 2017, to all stockholders of record on November 30, 2017. The Company repurchased 1.60 million shares worth $53.00 million.

Outlook

For the fiscal year 2018, the Company is expecting sales to be in the range of $4.22 billion - $4.25 billion, and operating margin to be in the band of 36% - 37%. The Company's adjusted EPS is expected to increase in the range of 2% - 5% to $2.54 - $2.60, and tax rate to be 25%.

Stock Performance Snapshot

February 08, 2018 - At Thursday's closing bell, CA, Inc.'s stock dropped 3.94%, ending the trading session at $32.66.

Volume traded for the day: 4.39 million shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 2.10 million shares.

Stock performance in the last three-month - up 1.11%; previous six-month period - up 0.34%; and past twelve-month period - up 4.21%

After yesterday's close, CA, Inc.'s market cap was at $13.83 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 32.50.

The stock has a dividend yield of 3.12%.

The stock is part of the Technology sector, categorized under the Business Software & Services industry.

