Active-Investors: Free Post Earnings Research Report: Boston Properties' Q4 Top-Line Grew to Outshine Expectations

Stock Monitor: CoreSite Realty Post Earnings Reporting

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / February 09, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free earnings report on Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE: BXP). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=BXP. The Company posted its financial results on January 30, 2018, for the fourth quarter fiscal 2017 (Q4 FY17) and for the full fiscal year 2017 (FY17). The Boston, Massachusetts-based Company's funds from operations (FFO) grew on a y-o-y basis. Register today and get access to over 1000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg

Active-Investors.com is currently working on the research report for CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE: COR), which also belongs to the Financial sector as the Company Boston Properties. Do not miss out and become a member today for free to access this upcoming report at:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=COR

Active-Investors.com is focused on giving you timely information and the inside line on companies that matter to you. This morning, Boston Properties most recent news is on our radar and our team decided to put out a fantastic report on the company that is now available for free below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=BXP

Earnings Highlights and Summary

During Q4 FY17, Boston Properties' total revenues increased to $655.23 million from $636.06 million in Q4 FY16. The total revenue numbers outshone market expectations of $641.4 million.

The real estate investment trust reported a net income applicable to common stockholders of $103.83 million, or $0.67 per diluted share, in Q4 FY17 compared to $147.21 million, or $0.96 per diluted share, in Q4 FY16. The Company's FFO applicable to common shareholders stood at $230.13 million, or $1.49 per diluted share, during Q4 FY17 compared to $236.90 million, or $1.54 per diluted share, in Q4 FY16. Meanwhile, Wall Street had expected FFO of $1.53 per share.

For the full year FY17, the Company posted total revenues of $2.05 billion, rising from $2.02 billion in FY16. The Company's net income applicable to common stockholders came in at $451.94 million, or $2.93 per diluted share, for FY17 versus $502.29 million, or $3.26 per diluted share, in the last year. Furthermore, FFO applicable to common shareholders increased to $959.41 million, or $6.22 per diluted share, during FY17 from $927.75 million, or $6.03 per diluted share, in FY16.

Earnings Metrics

Boston Properties' generated $512.00 million of revenues from base rents in Q4 FY17 compared to $498.94 million in the year ago same period. The Company's recoveries from tenants were $94.70 million during Q4 FY17 versus $91.12 million in Q4 FY16. In Q4 FY17, the Company's parking and other revenues came in at $26.84 million compared to $25.33 million in Q4 FY16. Hotel revenues were $11.74 million for the reported quarter compared to $10.97 million in Q4 FY16. Furthermore, development and management services revenues were $9.96 million for Q4 FY17 compared to $9.70 million in Q4 FY16.

Boston Properties' total operating expenses fell to $425.76 million in Q4 FY17 from $436.36 million in Q4 FY16. For Q4 FY17, the Company's operating income was $229.47 million, up from $199.70 million in Q4 FY16. The Company's income before gains on sales of real estate was $131.33 million for the reported quarter versus $164.89 million in the previous year's comparable quarter.

As on December 31, 2017, a total of 90.7% of the Company's properties were leased, up from 90.2% as on December 31, 2016. In Boston, 94.1% of the Company's properties were leased out as on December 31, 2017, compared to 90.7% as on December 31, 2016. At the end of the reported quarter, New York properties leased out ratio was 86.9% versus 90.2% as on December 31, 2016. The Company's San Francisco and Los Angeles properties leased out was 89.3% as on December 31, 2017, compared to 89.8% as on December 31, 2016. Additionally, Washington, DC portfolio leased out ratio was 91.3% as on December 31, 2017, up from 89.9% as on December 31, 2016.

Earnings Guidance

In its outlook for Q1 FY18, the Company projects diluted EPS to be between $1.15 and $1.17, while diluted FFO per share is anticipated to be in the range of $1.47 to $1.49. Furthermore, for the full year FY18, the Company forecasts diluted EPS in the band of $3.24 to $3.37, whereas diluted FFO per share is expected to be between $6.23 and $6.36.

Stock Performance Snapshot

February 08, 2018 - At Thursday's closing bell, Boston Properties' stock fell 2.82%, ending the trading session at $112.09.

Volume traded for the day: 1.13 million shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 819.01 thousand shares.

After yesterday's close, Boston Properties' market cap was at $17.28 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 36.39.

The stock has a dividend yield of 2.85%.

The stock is part of the Financial sector, categorized under the REIT - Office industry.

Active-Investors:

Active-Investors (A-I) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. A-I has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

A-I has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@active-investors.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by A-I. A-I is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither A-I nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://active-investors.com/legal-disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@active-investors.com

Phone number: 73 29 92 6381

Office Address: 6, Jalan Kia Peng, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Active-Investors