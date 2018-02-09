Quantzig, a global analytics solutions provider, has announced the completion of their latest customer lifetime value study on the wireless telecommunication industry. A prominent wireless telecommunications provider wanted to know the past spending habits of the customers and offer products and services to meet the customer's preferences. The client wanted to forecast the monetary worth of the customers and sufficiently distribute the money to acquire new customers.

According to the customer lifetime value experts at Quantzig, "The main objective of customer lifetime value is to acquire a lot of customers and optimize their acquisition spending to maximize the value."

There is a rise in the competitive pressure in the wireless telecommunication industry. This growth is due to the companies in adjacent sectors such as technology and media moving into space. With the mounting innovations in the telecom industry, companies are using IoT in their applications to restructure their operations and deliver efficient services. The rapid growth in the wireless telecommunications industry is due to the growing internet penetration, access to smart mobile devices, and advances in wireless technology.

The solution presented by Quantzig helped the client to design robust advertising campaigns such as Facebook ads and YouTube ads to acquire new customers. The client was able to track their marketing accounts and sufficiently allocate their budgets to obtain and sustain the most promising customers.

This customer lifetime value solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Understand their spending on acquiring a new customer

Make business decisions on sales, marketing, and product development

This customer lifetime value solution provided predictive insights on:

Gaining profound insights into the previous transaction history

Maintaining a robust customer retention strategy to acquire new customers

