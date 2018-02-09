Prosafe SE: Part conversion of convertible bonds, new shares issued

Reference is made to the convertible bonds issued by Prosafe SE ("Prosafe" or "the Company") on 16 December 2016 with ISIN NO0010780992 ("Convertible Bonds").

Notices for part conversion have been received on the basis of which Convertible Bonds of nominal value NOK 692,000 have been converted into 23,066 new ordinary shares in the Company today, based on the conversion price of NOK 30 per share. Following the conversion, there are no remaining Convertible Bonds with ISIN NO0010780992. The number of outstanding shares in the Company has increased to 80,748,875 shares, each of nominal value EUR 0.1.

Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The Company is headquartered in Larnaca, Cyprus and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information, please refer to www.prosafe.com

Larnaca, 9 February 2018

Georgina Georgiou, General Manager

Prosafe SE

