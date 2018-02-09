

COLOGNE (dpa-AFX) - Lufthansa AG (DLAKF, DLAKY) reported that, in January 2018, the airlines of the Lufthansa Group welcomed around 8.7 million passengers, an increase of 10.1% compared to a year ago. The available seat kilometers were up 8% over the previous year. Sales increased by 7.4%. The seat load factor decreased by 0.4 percentage points to 75.6%.



For the month of January, cargo capacity increased 7.7% year-on-year, while cargo sales were up 9.3% in revenue tonne-kilometer terms. The Cargo load factor rose 0.9 percentage points in the month.



