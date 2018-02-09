Active-Investors: Free Research Report as Harris' Adjusted EPS Surged 21.01%; Revenues Grew 5.94%

Stock Monitor: Infinera Post Earnings Reporting

Earnings Highlights and Summary

During the second quarter of the fiscal year 2018, Harris posted net sales of $1.54 billion compared to $1.45 billion in Q2 FY17, reflecting an increase of 5.94%. The upside was driven by increase in Communication and Electronic Systems segments. Revenue numbers beat analysts' estimates of $1.48 billion.

The Company's gross margin was $536.00 million in Q2 FY18 compared to $529.00 million in Q2 FY17, increasing 1.32% on a y-o-y basis. The increase was due to higher revenue in Communications Systems segment. Harris' selling, general, and administrative (SG&A) expenses amounted to $264.00 million in the reported quarter compared to $252.00 million in Q2 FY17, increasing 4.76% on a y-o-y basis. The Company's operating income was $272.00 million in Q2 FY18 compared to $277.00 million in Q2 FY17, decreasing 1.81% on a y-o-y basis.

Harris' net income was $139.00 million in the reported quarter compared to net income of $177.00 million in Q2 FY17, decreasing 21.47% on a y-o-y basis. The Company's earnings per share (EPS) were $1.15 in Q2 FY18 compared to of $1.40 in the second quarter of the previous fiscal year, decreasing 17.86% on a y-o-y basis. The decline was attributed to the recent enactment of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. The Company's adjusted earnings were $1.67 in the reported quarter compared to $1.38 in Q2 FY17, reflecting an increase of 21.01% on a y-o-y basis. Earnings beat analysts' estimates of $1.40.

Harris' Segment Details

Harris has three business segments, namely: (i) Communications Systems, (ii) Electronic Systems, and (iii) Space and Intellegent Systems.

Revenues from Communications Systems segment increased 18.40% to $489.00 million in Q2 FY18 compared to $413.00 Q2 FY17. The segment's operating income was $144.00 million in the reported quarter compared to $121.00 million in Q2 FY17, increasing 19.00% on a y-o-y basis.

Revenues from its Electronic Systems segment increased 2.46% to $584.00 million in Q2 FY18 compared to $570.00 million in Q2 FY17. The segment's operating income was $101.00 million in the reported quarter compared to $134.00 million in Q2 FY17, decreasing 24.63% on a y-o-y basis.

Revenue from Space and Intellegent Systems segment decreased 0.64% to $465.00 million in Q2 FY18 compared to $468.00 million Q2 FY17. The segment's operating income was $81.00 million in the reported quarte, compared to $76.00 million in Q2 FY17, increasing 6.58% on a y-o-y basis.

Cash Matters

Harris had cash and cash equivalents of $422.00 million as on December 29, 2017, compared to $361.00 million as on December 30, 2016. The Company's cash inflow from operating activities was $278.00 million in Q2 FY18 compared to $252.00 million in Q2 FY17. Free cash flow was $258.00 million in the reported quarter compared to $224.00 million in Q2 FY17.

Harris' Board of Directors had declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.57 per share, which was paid on December 01, 2017, to shareholders of record on November 17, 2017. During the reported quarter, Harris repurchased shares worth $77.00 million.

Outlook

For the fiscal year 2018, Harris expects sales to be in the range $6.08 billion to $6.14 billion, and EPS to be in the band of $5.78 to $5.98. Adjusted EPS is projected to be in the band of $6.30 to $6.50 and free cash flow to be approximately $900.00 million.

Stock Performance Snapshot

February 08, 2018 - At Thursday's closing bell, Harris' stock declined 1.93%, ending the trading session at $149.84.

Volume traded for the day: 1.38 million shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 710.67 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 2.90%; previous three-month period - up 7.51%; past twelve-month period - up 42.83%; and year-to-date - up 5.78%

After yesterday's close, Harris' market cap was at $18.06 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 28.89.

The stock has a dividend yield of 1.52%.

The stock is part of the Technology sector, categorized under the Communication Equipment industry.

SOURCE: Active-Investors