Global Anti-pollution Mask Market 2017-2022 by Type, Filter, Distribution Channel, Pricing, and Share - Market Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 30.48%

The "Global Anti-Pollution Mask Market: Analysis By Type (Disposable, Reusable), By Filter (N95, N99, Others), Distribution Channel, Pricing, Share - By Region, By Country: Opportunities and Forecast (2017-2022)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the research report the global market is projected to display a robust growth represented by a CAGR of 30.48% during 2017 - 2022.

The segment of Reusable Anti-Pollution mask witnessed growth at a noteworthy rate over the past few years and in the forecast period on the back of rising awareness related to air borne disease, rising healthcare expenditures along with rising disposable incomes.



Amongst the regions, Asia Pacific accounts for the largest regional share in the global Anti-Pollution mask market in 2016. Key factors driving the robust growth rate of APAC region include rising penetration of foreign Brands and rising pollution level in countries like China, India at alarming rate.



The report has covered and analysed the potential of the market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.



