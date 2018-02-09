

SUMMIT (dpa-AFX) - Celgene Corp. (CELG) said Thursday it has successfully priced four series of senior unsecured notes for an aggregate principal amount of $4.5 billion.



The company noted that of these notes, $500 million will mature in 2021 and will bear interest at an annual rate of 2.875 percent, $1.0 billion will mature in 2023 and will bear interest at an annual rate of 3.25 percent, $1.5 billion will mature in 2028 and will bear interest at an annual rate of 3.90 percent, and $1.5 billion will mature in 2048 and will bear interest at an annual rate of 4.55 percent.



The 2.875 percent notes due 2021, the 3.25 percent notes due 2023, the 3.90 percent notes due in 2028 and the 4.55 percent notes due in 2048 were priced to yield 2.891 percent, 3.303 percent, 3.942 percent and 4.587 percent, respectively.



Celgene said it expects to use the net proceeds from the offering to finance a portion of the acquisition of Juno Therapeutics, Inc. (JUNO) and to pay fees and expenses associated therewith and with the offering. The offering is expected to close on February 20, 2018.



Citigroup Global Markets Inc., Deutsche Bank Securities Inc., J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated acted as joint book-running managers and representatives of the several underwriters.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX