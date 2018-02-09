The cognitive science company, Cogstate Ltd (ASX.CGS) today announced the addition of Dr. Chris Edgar, Senior Vice President, Clinical Science to its global scientific leadership team. Dr. Edgar joins the Cogstate team in Europe as an experienced leader in cognitive assessment and clinical endpoint strategy. He will provide expert guidance to Cogstate's pharmaceutical customers throughout all stages of trial conduct, from study design and test selection through to final analysis. Dr. Edgar will also be a key advisor to Cogstate's commercial and product teams for the development of new technologies and approaches in line with industry needs.

"It's with great excitement that we welcome Dr. Edgar to our scientific leadership team," said Brad O'Connor, Cogstate CEO. "He brings valuable expertise to our customers and joins us at a pivotal time as we continue to expand our support of clinical trials with disruptive approaches to rater training, eSource solutions and computerized cognitive assessment; and CognigramTM for Healthcare."

Dr. Edgar joins Cogstate from Roche where he oversaw clinical endpoint strategy for multiple neuroscience indications in the Patient-Centered Outcomes Research group. He holds a PhD in psychopharmacology from Northumbria University and has nearly two decades of pharmaceutical industry experience.

Dr. Edgar has held other strategic positions including clinical scientist at Roche on Schizophrenia and Alzheimer's disease drug development programs, senior clinical lead for rater training and data quality at Bracket, and scientific director at Cognitive Drug Research Ltd., a computerized cognitive assessment company. Dr. Edgar is also a respected consultant to numerous pharmaceutical companies. His current research interests include defining clinically meaningful progression and meaningful change estimates in neurodegenerative disease, cognitive screening for Alzheimer's disease, application of survival analysis to neuroscience clinical trials, defining treatment benefit for negative symptoms associated with schizophrenia and measurement science topics relevant to regulators.

