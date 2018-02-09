United States Automotive Market 2018-2025 - Annual Demand for PCs, LCVs and HCVs

DUBLIN, Feb. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "2018 The US Automotive Industry - Emerging Dynamics and Future of The US Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The automobile market in The US provides comprehensive analysis and forecasts of passenger cars, light commercial vehicles and heavy commercial vehicles. Evolving market dynamics, customer preferences and business strategies of industry leaders are included.

The research report provides in-depth SWOT analysis of different vehicle market subtypes including PCs, LCVs, heavy trucks, buses, vans and motor cycles. Historic data on the import and export trends by source/destination country are provided.

The research work provides market growth in two time series: historic from 2005 to 2017 and forecast from 2018 to 2025. Impact of business and economic conditions on automotive industry are assessed. Further, GDP, household income, inflation trends through 2005 to 2025 are analyzed along with key demographic patterns during the period.

The automobile industry in The US is compared with its peer countries in the region for better understanding of the current status of the industry. Further, regional and Global Trends in Automotive industry are also included in the research publication.

Potential market players and their market structures are identified. Business and SWOT profiles of three leading The US automotive companies are included in the report. Further, all major recent developments and their impact on the The US automotive industry are analyzed.

Key Issues Addressed

The role of business and economic environment on automotive market sales

What are evolving technology and business trends?

What is the growth potential of The US passenger cars and commercial vehicles?

How are consumer preferences changing?

How is the The US automobile market structured?

Who are key market leaders and what is their market share?

Key Topics Covered:



The US Auto-Strategic Analysis Review

Key Findings

Shifting Customer Preferences

Evolving Dynamics

SWOT Analysis

The US Automotive Sector-Medium and Long Term Growth Outlook

The US Total automotive sales outlook, 2005-2025

The US Passenger cars sales outlook, 2005-2025

The US Commercial vehicle sales outlook, 2005-2025

The US Passenger Cars production outlook, 2005-2025

The US LCV production outlook, 2005-2025

The US Heavy Trucks Production outlook, 2005-2025

The US Bus Production outlook, 2005-2025

The US Automotive Trade Analysis

The US Passenger Cars-Imports value ($ Billions)

The US Passenger Cars-Exports value ($ Billions)

Goods Transport Vehicles-Imports value ($ Billions)

Goods Transport Vehicles-Exports value ($ Billions)

Trucks in The US-Imports value ($ Billions)

Trucks in The US-Exports value ($ Billions)

The US Motorcycles-Imports value ($ Billions)

The US Motorcycles-Exports value ($ Billions)

The US Oil Product Consumption Forecast

Diesel Demand in transportation sector, 2005-2025

Gasoline Demand in transportation sector, 2005-2025

The US Automobile Industry-Competitive Landscape, 2018

Domestic vs International Companies

Industry Consolidation Trends

Business and SWOT Profiles of Industry Leaders in The US

Impact of Economic and Demographic Factors on The US Automobile Market

The US GDP (Gross Domestic Product, Current Prices) Outlook, 2007-2025

The US Household Disposable Income Outlook, 2007-2025

The US Population Growth Outlook, 2007-2025

Demographics by Age, 2007-2025

Demographics by Gender, 2007-2025

Demographics by Area, 2007-2025

Latest Automobile Industry Trends and Developments



Automobile World and Regional Auto Markets in 2017



Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/2s4c6x/united_states?w=5





Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716