European Press Prize Shortlist 2018

Nominees INNOVATION AWARD:

Nicholas Waters and Timmi Allen, Finding Bana - Proving the Existence of a 7-Year-Old Girl in Eastern Aleppo Bellingcat (UK)



Clara Jiménez Cruz, Julio Montes Moreno e.a. Damned Hoax

http://www.maldita.es, La Sexta (Spain).



Natalia Antelava, Katerina Ponomareva e.a. Jailed for a like

Coda Story (Georgia)



Megan Lucero, Maeve McClenaghan e.a. Bureau Local

thebureauinvestigates.com (UK)



Lin Taylor, Valeria Cardi e.a. The Smuggling Game

Thomson Reuters (UK)



Raúl Sánchez, Esther Alonso e.a. Enslaved Land

eldiario.es (Spain)



Nominees DISTINGUISHED REPORTING AWARD:



Cathrin Kahlweit, Story without an ending

Sueddeutsche Zeitung (Germany)



Catarina Gomes, 500 years later the Habibs are looking for a house in Portugal

Público (Portugal)



Ida Nyegård, The Murder of Nercy

Jyllands-Posten (Denmark)



PaweÅ‚ Kapusta, Hard to save someone when life is flooding the landing and dripping from 5th floor to the 4th Magazyn Wirtualnej Polski (Poland)



Michael Obert, The people captor

Süddeutsche Zeitung Magazin (Germany)



Carole Cadwalladr, The Great British Brexit Robbery: how our democracy was hijacked

The Observer and The Guardian (UK)



Xavier Aldekoa, The Demons of Lake Chad

Gatopardo (Spain)



Nominees OPINION AWARD:



Ruxandra Burcescu, Attention! These images no longer have an emotional impact on you: the victim is stupid, hypocritical, vicious and slutty

Republica.ro (Romania)



Dragan Bursac, The third shooting of the boy Petar from Konjic

Al Jazeera Balkans (Bosnia Herzegovina)



David van Reybrouck, Should media report differently in the wake of attacks?

De Correspondent (Netherlands)



Bastian Berbner, We, terror-helpers

Die Zeit (Germany)



John Harris, a series on Brexit

The Guardian (UK)



Maria Louka, a series on sexism and new feminism

Insidestory.gr (Greece)



Nominees INVESTIGATIVE REPORTING AWARD:



Stephane Horel and Stephane Foucart, Monsanto Papers,

Le Monde and Environmental Health News (France)



Daphné Gastaldi, Mathieu Martiniere e.a. Sex abuse scandal in French Catholic church

Mediapart (France)



Craig Shaw and The Black Sea on behalf of the EIC, The Malta Files

Der Spiegel, El Mundo, Le Soir, Mediapart, Dagens Nyheter and more (all over Europe)



Natalie Sedletska and Oleksandr Chornovalov, Legend of Judge Arthur

at.radiosvoboda.org (Ukraine)



Szabolcs Panyi, Satan's hand: Russian meddling behind Budapest's metro chaos

Index.hu and VSquare.org (Hungary)



Till Krause & Hannes Grassegger, Behind the wall of silence and The net of evil

Süddeutsche Zeitung Magazin (Germany)



Winners will be announced at the award ceremony on March 14th at Open Society Archives, Budapest.

