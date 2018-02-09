In Car WiFi Market Growing at 27.63% CAGR Growth to 2022

PUNE, India, February 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

In Car WiFi Market 2022 is an automotive research report includes in ReportsnReports.com. The analysts forecast global in-car wi-fi market to grow at a CAGR of 27.63% during the period 2018-2022. Main companies are AUDI, BMW, Daimler Group, FCA, Ford, and General Motors. In Car WiFi market report considers the revenue garnered by the providers of in-car Wi-Fi technology to customers of cars with in-car Wi-Fi technology globally.

Commenting on the In Car WiFi market report says the latest trend gaining momentum in the market is OTA updates for software components. In recent years, the electronic components in cars have increased exponentially. This is due to the increased installation of driver assistance and safety features in automobiles. With the advent of IVI and connected car technology, the complexity has further increased in automobiles. Thus, electronic hardware, software, and applications are the most crucial parts of today's automobile.

According to the Global In-Car Wi-Fi Market 2018-2022 report, one of the major drivers for this market is Wide range of data plans for in-car Wi-Fi to suit individual needs. The telecom network providers have long been in a battle against each other to provide unlimited data plans at the best price. The automotive OEMs seem to have jumped in the race too; General Motors, Ford, and Subaru offer unlimited data plans for in-car Wi-Fi usage.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of In Car WiFi market is Consumer reluctance to adoption of in-car Wi-Fi. Talking about the in-car Wi-Fi, the question that pops up is, whether the consumers would be willing to pay for the data for in-car Wi-Fi or continue using their smartphone, which can be easily used for making in-car Wi-Fi hotspot. In this case, the same smartphone data can be used for in-car Wi-Fi as well, which implies that the consumer does not need to pay any additional charges for in-car Wi-Fi. In addition, security and privacy concerns among the consumers might be a hurdle for the take-off of in-car Wi-Fi services. The report, Global In-Car Wi-Fi Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts.

Another related report is Global Automotive Night Vision System Market 2018-2022, the analysts forecast global automotive night vision system market to grow at a CAGR of 15.40% during the period 2018-2022. Companies are Autoliv, Bosch, Continental, Delphi*, FLIR, and OMRON.

According to the automotive night vision system market report, one driver in the market is technological developments to drive value of machine vision in ADAS. Vehicle manufacturers are progressively developing autonomous vehicles, which eliminate partly or fully any driver assistance in driving. These vehicles require a complex integration of technology and connectivity wherein machine vision plays a major role in determining the effectiveness of the autonomous driving system. Browse complete Automotive Night Vision System Market report at http://www.reportsnreports.com/reports/1333145-global-automotive-night-vision-system-market-2018-2022.html .

