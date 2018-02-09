"Monster Hunt 2" inducted into Madame Tussauds Shanghai in celebration of Spring Festival

Robotic figures of Jing Boran and Wuba showcased for the first time

SHANGHAI, Feb. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The road show for fantasy-comedy movie series "Monster Hunt 2" - sequel of the popular "Monster Hunt" and scheduled to premiere nationwide on the first day of Spring Festival - is well on its way today, with Raman Hui, director of the Monster Hunt series and leading actor Jing Boran visiting Madame Tussauds Shanghai for the unveiling ceremonyof Monster Hunt 2 wax figures. It is noteworthy that the wax figures for Song Tianyin and Wuba are actually the first robotic wax figures, both have incorporated advanced interactive features with upgraded production technology. This year, Madame Tussauds Shanghai plans to upgrade its popular Movie Zone into a brand-new Chinese TV & Film Zone.

Jingsaid, "Meeting my 'son' Wuba again in such an unusual circumstance makes this Spring Festival a special one for me". Fans of the"Monster Hunt" series will also have the opportunity to experience a fantastic Oriental world.

Advanced interactive technologies are used for the first time for the wax figures of Song Tianyin (the role played by actor Jing Boran) and Wuba. The film image of the protagonists Song Tianyin and Wuba are vividly presented. Both Wuba robot's and Song Tianyin's eyes are equipped with high-tech sensors that could follow and react to guest's expression by giving appropriate response. The wax figure of Wuba is also equipped with a smart facial recognition system that allows it to automatically identify and analyze visitors' facial characteristics and expressions in order for the Wuba wax figure to give response.

According to the brand representative of Madame Tussauds Shanghai, the wax figures of Jing Boran and Wuba totally took half a year to complete in the U.K. The classic scene in "Monster Hunt" has also been revived to create a greater sense of authenticity. As they said, "Chinese movie and television industry has been growing rapidly with more and more young actors begin to capture audience's attention.Madame Tussauds will keep on devoting attention to outstanding Chinese movie works and actors. In this regard, the prospect for collaboration with popular movie and television works is endless."

About Madame Tussauds Shanghai

Madame Tussauds Shanghai was completed on May 1st 2006, as a unique tourist spot drawing inspiration from celebrities. There are more than 10 theme galleries in the venue, exhibiting lively wax figures of celebrities such as Yao Ming, Liu Xiang, Beckham, Li Yuchun, Deng Lijun, Li Bingbing, Jackie Chan, Audrey Hepburn, Fan Bingbing, Wallace Huo, William Chan, Yang Yang, Huang Xuan, Sun Li, He Jiong, Cai Kangyong, Xu Xidi and other celebrities, around 100 wax figures in total. With wondrous audio and visual effects and exciting interactive experience, the museum places visitors in well-known event sites and times, among their beloved idols, rendering them a great chance to get intimate with the stars and feel their charms. Appreciate amazing runway show at Fashion zone, which is a gorgeous space with magic power; A-List zone just like a glamorous film festival ceremony; Movie zone brings you diverse entertainment experience with immersive movie scenes; meet your favorite TV series actors in miniature Gangnam in K-wave zone; enjoy creative immersive music interactive experience in Music zone, appreciating high quality music feast.

About Merlin Entertainments

As the second largest tourism company, Merlin Entertainments owns more than 100 hot tourist spots, hotels and vocation resorts all over the world. Through its rich local and overseas brand resources, and the hard work and great passion of its management and over 25,000 staff, Merlin Entertainments provides 59.8 million customers in the world with unforgettable and rewarding consumer experience. Featuring challenging spirit and creativity, its brands include: Sea Life, Madame Tussaunds, LEGOLANDDiscovery Center, The London Eye, The Dungeons, Gardaland, LEGOLAND etc.

