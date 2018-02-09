Stocks in London were still in the red by midday on Friday following a selloff in the US and Asia, as investors digested a mixed set of UK data releases. The FTSE 100 was down 0.8% at 7,110.22, while the pound turned lower after figures showed a widening of the trade deficit and a sharp drop in industrial production in December. Sterling was off 0.7% versus the dollar at 1.3815 and 0.6% lower against the euro at 1.1291, having risen sharply in the previous session following unexpectedly hawkish ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...