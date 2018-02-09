Amazon plans to launch a postal delivery service for businesses in the US, which could spell bad news for the likes of Royal Mail's Parcelforce arm and European rivals DPD and Hermes. Reports emerged on Friday that the disruptive US online retail colossus would launch its "Shipping with Amazon" service in coming weeks, where it will pick up packages from businesses and ship them to consumers. Amazon will roll out the new delivery service in Los Angeles in coming weeks, the Wall Street Journal ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...