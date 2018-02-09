Power management company Eaton (NYSE:ETN) today announced it will host its annual investor conference on Friday, March 2, 2018, beginning at 8:30 a.m. United States Eastern time and concluding at noon. The purpose of the meeting is to discuss the company's business prospects with securities analysts and institutional investors.

The conference will be available through a live webcast that can be accessed by clicking on the March 2, 2018, Investor Conference link on Eaton's home page at the www.eaton.com website. A replay will be available following the conference.

Eaton is a power management company with 2017 sales of $20.4 billion. We provide energy-efficient solutions that help our customers effectively manage electrical, hydraulic and mechanical power more efficiently, safely and sustainably. Eaton is dedicated to improving the quality of life and the environment through the use of power management technologies and services. Eaton has approximately 96,000 employees and sells products to customers in more than 175 countries. For more information, visit Eaton.com.

Contacts:

Eaton

Scott Schroeder, +1 440-523-5150

Media Relations

scottrschroeder@eaton.com

or

Donald Bullock, +1 440-523-5127

Investor Relations