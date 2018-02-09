China Automobile Radiator Industry Report, 2018-2022: Production Volume of Automobiles was Merely 8.88 Million Units in 2007 while in 2017 it Reached 29.02 Million

DUBLIN, Feb. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

China's Production Volume of Automobiles was Merely 8.88 Million Units in 2007 while in 2017 it Reached 29.02 Million



Automobile radiator is one of the most important components within the engine cooling system. The performance of a radiator has a direct influence on heat dissipation, dynamic property, economic efficiency, reliability and even normal operation and driving safety. Increased production volume and penetration of automobiles across the world lead to growing demand of whole-vehicle manufacturing and aftermarket for automobile radiators.

According to this analysis, with economic globalization and fierce competition in the industry, global automobile industry experienced a significant change in the past decades. For automobile radiator manufacturers in China, many opportunities for growth were offered over the last 10 years. One opportunity came from stable growth in the automobile component market that stimulated the export of automobile radiators in China.



Another being the rapid growth in China's automobile industry, which naturally raises demand for automobile radiators. China's production volume of automobiles was merely 8.88 million units in 2007 while in 2017 it reached 29.02 million, with a CAGR of more than 12% over the decade. China has been established as the world's largest automobile producer and seller for nine consecutive years from 2009 to 2017. Car ownership in China was less than 60 million units in late 2007. By the end of 2017, it surged to more than 200 million.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Relevant Concept of Automobile Radiator Industry



2 Development Environment of Automobile Radiator Industry in China and the World



3 Analysis on Automobile Radiator Industry in China, 2013-2017



4 Competition in China's Radiator Market



5 Analysis of Major Automobile Radiator Manufacturing Enterprises in China, 2015-2017



6 Prospect on China's Automobile Radiator Industry, 2018-2022



Companies Mentioned



Faret Auto Radiator Co., Ltd.

Jiangxi Xintian Auto Industry Co., Ltd.

Lei Te Auto Parts Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

Nanning Baling Technology Co., Ltd.

Qingdao Toyo Radiator Co., Ltd.

Shandong Houfeng Auto Radiator Co., Ltd.

Shanghai Delang Auto Parts Manufacturing Co., Ltd

Taian Lumei Auto Radiator Co., Ltd.

Toyo Heat Exchanger (Zhongshan) Co., Ltd.

Weifang Hengan Radiator Co., Ltd.

Wuxi Hongsheng Heat Exchanger Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

Yangzhou Enterex Industrial Co., Ltd.

Yangzhou Sanye Radiator Co., Ltd.

Yangzhou Tongshun Radiator Co., Ltd.

Zhejiang Yinlun Machinery Co., Ltd.

