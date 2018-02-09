Global 3D Display Market Expected to Reach $193,239 Million by 2023 - Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, Oregon and PUNE, India, February 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "3D Display Market by Type, Technology, Access Methods and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023," the global 3D display market was valued at $45,784 million in 2016, and is projected to reach at $193,239 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 16.30% from 2017 to 2023.

A 3D display provides three-dimensional visualization and a sense of depth to the viewer. It is an emerging technology increasingly adopted in various fields such as gaming, photography, video, education, defense, and engineering simulation.

Asia Pacific dominates this market presently, followed by North America. In 2016, China dominated the market in Asia-Pacific; similarly, the U.S. led the overall market in the North America region.

Increase in demand of 3D visualization in the entertainment, gaming, defense and medical propel the market growth. However, high cost of the 3D display and lack of 3D content hinders the market. Growth in demand for 3D display in TVs, smart phones and health care fuel the market.

In 2016, the screen based display access methods segment dominates the global 3D display in access methods segment, in terms of revenue. However, based on technology, LED leads the global market followed by OLED in 2016.

TV segment leads the 3D display market by application in 2016 in terms of revenue. However, smartphone segment is anticipated to depict highest CAGR throughout the forecast period.

KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDY

In 2016, the screen based display generated the highest revenue by access method in the global market.

In 2016, the TV generated the highest revenue among the other applications in the 3D display market.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Key players profiled in the report include Sony Corp., Panasonic Corp., LG Electronics Inc., Samsung Electronics Corp., Toshiba Corp., Sharp Corp., 3D fusion, 3DIcon, Fujifilm Corp. and Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

