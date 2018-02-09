The PV array is set to be the largest solar installation on the island, and is located at Changhua Coastal Industrial Park in central Taiwan.Taipower, Taiwan's state-run utility, has broken ground today on a 100 MW solar PV plant, which will be the largest on the island once complete. The NT$6.2 billion (US$212 million) project is located at Changhua Coastal Industrial Park in central Taiwan, and has been sanctioned by Taiwan's Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA). Chunghwa Telecom, a local ICT specialist, will work with Taipower to build the solar plant and provide it with digital connectivity. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...