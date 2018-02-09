The "EU: Woven Fabrics Of Man-Made Filaments And Staple Fibers Market Report Analysis And Forecast To 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report focuses on the EU woven fabric market, providing a comprehensive analysis and the most recent data on its market size and volume, EU trade, price dynamics, domestic production, and turnover in the industry.

The market trends section reveals the main issues and uncertainties concerning the industry, while the medium-term outlook uncovers market prospects.

The attractivity index (IB Index) summarizes the source of existing opportunities as they appear in this market, as well as an interpretation of the trade figures.

Product Coverage

Woven fabrics of man-made filament yarn, obtained from high tenacity yarn of nylon or other polyamides, of polyesters or of viscose rayon

Woven fabrics of synthetic filament yarn, obtained from strip or the like

Woven fabrics of synthetic filament yarn, consisting of layers of parallel yarns superimposed on each other at angles, the layers being bonded at the intersections of the yarns (including mesh scrims) and other woven fabrics of man-made filament yarn, containing 85% or more by weight of such filaments

Woven fabrics of synthetic staple fibers, containing 85% or more by weight of synthetic staple fibers

Woven fabrics of artificial staple fibers, containing 85% or more by weight of artificial staple fibers

Woven fabrics of man-made staple fibers, containing less than 85% of such fibers, mixed mainly or solely with cotton, or mixed mainly or solely with wool or fine animal hair

Other woven fabrics of man-made filament yarn and staple fibers

Data Coverage:

Woven fabric market size and value;

EU production, split by EU Member States;

Woven fabric production by type;

Profiles of the leading companies;

EU trade (intra and extra);

Prices for woven fabric (producer, import and export);

Trade structure and market channels;

Woven fabric market outlook to 2025;

Per Capita Consumption.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Overview

4. Domestic Production

5. Imports

6. Exports

7. Prices and Price Development

8. Trade Structure and Channels

9. Business Environment Overview

10. Company Profiles

Appendix 1: Trade and Prices by Countries

