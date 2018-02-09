China's Automobile Instrument Industry Report, 2018-2022 - Analysis of the $1 Billion Industry

DUBLIN, Feb. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The market size of automobile instruments in China exceeded USD 1 billion in 2017.

The market size of the global automobile instruments surpassed USD 8 billion in 2017, up by 8% compared to 2016 and is expected to go above USD 12 billion in 2022.

With continuous upgrading in product types in the global market, mid and high-end instruments with a size ranging from 3.5 inches to 8 inches are taking up shares from low-end ones characterized by mechanical instruments such as pointers and lattice meters in these years. The global automobile instrument market is mainly monopolized by MNCs (i.e. multinational enterprise) from Germany, Japan and the U.S. with a relatively high market concentration.

Maintaining an economic growth, China contributed to an increase in sales and penetration of automobiles as well as a growing market share of automobile instruments in the global market. China produced more than 29.01 million of automobiles in 2017, with a CAGR of approximately 12.6%. China has been established as the world's largest automobile manufacturer and seller for 9 consecutive years from 2009 to 2017. Chinese people own more than 200 million of automobiles, second only to the U.S. by the end of 2017.

Currently automobile instrument enterprises in China mainly fall into two categories. The first one being Sino-foreign joint ventures and exclusively foreign-owned enterprises that develop product platforms from abroad. They set up factories in China to produce instruments designed by their parent companies overseas with production techniques and equipment introduced.



Foreign-funded enterprises keep strict secret in aspects such as product design and technology development, which is difficult for domestic enterprises in China to learn from. Foreign-funded enterprises enjoy a remarkable advantage in China's market for brand effect, advanced technology and supportive cooperation with full-vehicle manufacturers across the globe.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Concept of Automobile Instrument Industry



Definition of Automobile Instrument Industry

Classification of Automobile Instrument Industry

Components of Automobile Instrument Industry

Development of Automobile Instrument Industry

Research Method of the Report

2 Development Environment of Automobile Instrument Industry



Economic Environment

Policy Environment

Development Overview of Automobile Industry

3 Market Analysis of Automobile Instrument Industry



Overview of Automobile Instrument Industry Development

Market Supply

Market Demand

4 Analysis onIndustry Chain of Automobile Instrument Industry



Composition of Automobile Instrument Industry Chain

Upstream of Automobile Instrument Manufacturing

Midstream of Automobile Instrument Manufacturing

Downstream of Automobile Instrument Manufacturing

5 Well-known Automobile Instrument Manufacturers Home and Abroad, 2016-2018



Atech Automotive Co., Ltd.

Calsonic Kansei

Continental AG

DENSO CORPORATION

FAURECIA

Johnson Controls

Magneti Marelli

Shanghai Delco Electronics & Instrumentation Co., Ltd.

Visteon

Yazaki Corp

6 Market Competition of Automobile Instrument Industry



Barriers to Entry in Automobile Instrument Industry

Competitive Landscape of Automobile Instrument Industry

7 Prospect of China's Automobile Instrument Industry, 2018-2022



Factors Influencing Development of China's Automobile Instrument Industry

Automobile Instrument Industry Forecast on Supply of Automobile Instrument Industry

Forecast on Demand Scale

