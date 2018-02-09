Market research firm Technavio has announced the release of their updated global food processing machinery market report. This new report will provide expert market insights for the forecast period 2018-2022.

The report provides the clients with an overall understanding of the competitive scenario and helps them to make better business decisions. The report also covers products and services offered by various market players. Technavio analysts have followed a scrupulous data collection methodology and created an in-depth analysis of the fast-growing market segments.

The updated research report on the global food processing machinery market is an integral part of Technavio's packaging portfolio. Technavio covers an extensive range of market research reports on the packaging sector, covering different regions and top industry segments. Some of the topics covered include aluminum foil packaging market, FIBC (flexible intermediate bulk container) market, packaging machinery market, and cosmetic packaging market.

Global opportunities for growth

The previous report by Technavio on the global food processing machinery market segmented the market into four key regions: Americas, APAC, Europe, and MEA, with the highest market share contribution originating from APAC and Europe. The growth in the APAC region had great potential due to the presence of a large number of meat, poultry, and seafood machinery manufacturing companies.

In the previous report, a senior research analyst at Technavio stated, "The need for automation has grown significantly due to factors such as the growing number of product varieties, stringent safety standards, a heightened emphasis on quality, and complex production processes. Automation helps in reducing operating costs, maintaining machines and reducing wastage to become more productive and efficient."

Technavio's report will evaluate the key geographical regions and their behavior over the past four years, introducing new data and observations and providing new predictions.

Detailed analysis at your fingertips

Some of the topics that will be revisited in the new report include:

Market size and forecast through 2022

Top factors driving the market growth

Competitive landscape and market share analysis of the key players

Predictions of the market based on industry lifecycle, market innovation, new M&A and disruption threats

The report on the global food processing machinery market for the period of 2018-2022 is available to order now and will be delivered within one week of purchase.

