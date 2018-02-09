Independent solar analyst Corrine Lin believes that Longi's plans to triple monocrystalline wafer production capacity to 45 GW by 2020 could trigger oversupply problem in the second half of this year.Longi Solar's announcement today that it is to seriously ramp up its production of monocrystalline wafer capacity over the next three years could lead to a serious oversupply problem for mono wafers in the second half of the year. That is according to independent solar analyst Corrine Lin, who told pv magazine that global demand for mono wafers is likely to be around 40 GW over the course of the ...

