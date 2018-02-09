Ethereum News UpdateOn Friday morning, ETH prices moved sideways against the U.S. dollar, rising a measly 0.03%.This brought the Ethereum to USD exchange rate to $835.90. But that number is completely boring. I am much more interested in the Ethereum to Bitcoin rate, which rose 1.83% to 0.1 BTC. Here's what I find fascinating.The ETH/BTC ratio only jumped above 0.1 BTC in January 2018. It was an important milestone because it recognized that Ethereum prices were moving independently from Bitcoin. Investors weren't lumping the two cryptos together.This decoupling is crucial to Ethereum's long-term success.Investors need to see ETH as fundamentally different.

