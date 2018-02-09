Ramirent Oyj: RAMIRENT PLC: Ramirent wins large order for rental of Temporary Space modules in Norway

Press release, February 9, 2018





Ramirent has won an order to supply Temporary Space office and housing facilities during the reconstruction of an air force base in Evenes, Norway. The facilities will be mobilized during the spring 2018 and the rental agreement expires in 2027. The value of the deal with the Norwegian Defence Estates Agency (Forsvarsbygg kampflybase) is approximately EUR 8 million

The Temporary Space facilities will mostly be used for the needs of the infrastructure project, but may also be used by the Defense Forces for other purposes.

"For Ramirent, this is an important step on the way of continuing to deliver good overall Temporary Space solutions for major projects. We have put a lot of efforts and resources into the project, and we want to thank the Norwegian Defence Estates Agency for their trust. There were five other providers in the competition. We are looking forward to getting started," says Karl Erik Valentin Hansen, Director of Ramirent Temporary Space in Norway.





The site of Temporary Space office and housing facilities is scheduled for completion in the spring. The preparations of the construction site will begin June 1, and it is intended to be in operation for users in September 2018. Ramirent is responsible for the operation of the facilities associated with the temporary housing facilities. It is agreed that the operation will continue until 2027.





"We have good experiences of temporary housing facilities from the Ørland airbase area. We emphasize that housing conditions must be orderly for construction workers who have a long way to work," says Olaf Dobloug, Director of Forsvarsbygg kampflybase.



In the future, there will be high construction activity at the airbase for several years, as more construction workers are recruited. The Temporary Space housing facilities offer dining and accommodation to the workers.In addition, the various contractors will also have their branch offices in the facilities on the area. It is also arranged that the Armed Forces can use the facilities during the period when needed. The temporary housing facility is estimated to accommodate up to 180 beds and up to 100 offices. It is easy to customize the temporary building, as it is based on modules. The hotel has a cloakroom, fitness facilities and canteen.





The order was booked in the first quarter of 2018.





Photo: Karl Erik Valentin Hansen, Director of Temporary Space in Norway signed the agreement with Olaf Dobloug, Director of the Norwegian Defence Estates Agency.





