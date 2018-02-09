

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - PG&E Corp. (PCG) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that fell compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line fell to $327 million, or $0.63 per share. This was lower than $675 million, or $1.33 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.68 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



PG&E Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $327 Mln. vs. $675 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -51.6% -EPS (Q4): $0.63 vs. $1.33 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -52.6% -Analysts Estimate: $0.68



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX