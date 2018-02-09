Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 9, 2018) - good natured Products Inc. (TSXV: GDNP) (the "Company" or "good naturedTM") announced today that it has extended the outside date for its brokered private placement offering of convertible debenture units (the "Offering") by 30 days.

The Company now expects the offering to close on or about February 20, 2018, subject to TSXV approval.

For further information on the Offering, please see the Company's press release of December 18, 2017.

About good natured Products Inc.

With over 100 plant-based food packaging designs, 10 grades of bioplastic rollstock sheets, 30 home & business organizational products and a world class team of scientists, business builders and retailers, good naturedTM is producing and distributing one of North America's widest assortments of consumer products and packaging made from the highest possible percentage of renewable, plant-based materials and no BPAs, phthalates or other chemicals of concern.

Committed to doing what's right for the planet and right for business, good naturedTM is creating better everyday productsTM that combine cutting-edge bioplastic technology and the latest sustainable design features that not only look good, but maximize shelf space, drive incremental sales, enhance logistics and boost environmental benefits, all bundled up in a fresh and friendly brand.

For more information: goodnatured.ca

On behalf of the Company:

Paul Antoniadis - Chief Executive Officer

Contact: 1-604-566-8466

Investor Contact:

Caleb Jeffries

Kin Communications

1-866-684-6730

SGB@kincommunications.com

Capital Markets Advisor:

Nicole Marchand

1-416-428-3533

Nicole@nm-ir.com

