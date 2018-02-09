New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - February 9, 2018) - NetworkNewsAudio announces the Audio Press Release (APR) titled "Blockchain's Developing Role in American Infrastructure," featuring Petroteq Energy Inc. (TSX.V: PQE) (OTCQX: PQEFF).

To hear the NetworkNewsAudio version, visit: LINK.

To read the original editorial, visit LINK.

The complexity of the oil and gas marketplace leads to the formation of joint-venture partnerships to execute project completion. As such, collaboration by several companies on the same project is commonplace. Blockchain's inherent transparency enables company management and departments, as well as investors to view the entire history of a project. This can remove potential contract conflicts that could result in substantial financial losses for the parties involved. In a joint venture with First Bitcoin Capital Corp. (OTC: BITCF), Petroteq is focused on its blockchain-based Petrobloq platform (www.Petrobloq.com), which will be the world's first blockchain-based platform to service the unique supply chain needs of the oil and gas industry. Upstream, midstream and downstream sectors of the oil and gas industry each present unique complexities and challenges. While providing a faster and more secure supply chain, Petrobloq's solution will facilitate substantial cost savings for oil and gas producers, while helping to mitigate market fluctuations and the ongoing evolving geopolitical atmosphere.

About Petroteq Energy Inc.

The company is engaged in the development and implementation of its proprietary environmentally friendly heavy oil processing and extraction technologies. Petroteq's proprietary process produces zero greenhouse gas, zero waste and requires no high temperatures. Petroteq is currently focused on developing its oil sands resources and expanding production capacity at its Asphalt Ridge heavy oil extraction facility located near Vernal, Utah. The company also owns a minority stake in an exploration and production play located in southwest Texas held by Accord GR Energy Inc. Under a joint venture agreement with Recruiter.com and Oilprice.com, the company will publish website-based employment opportunities in the Energy sector. Petroteq is also developing technologies to optimize petrochemical industry workflow processes and will bring a team of professionals to expedite the process. For more information, visit www.PetroteqEnergy.com.

