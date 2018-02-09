Market research firm Technavio has announced the release of their updated report on the global general lighting market. This new report will provide expert market insights for the forecast period 2018-2022.

The report will present an updated analysis of the market with regards to the current competitive landscape and global environment. It will also provide new forecasts based on the most up-to-date data available.

The report will consider the major products and services offered by multiple vendors operating in this market. It will focus on the general lighting market and provide an overall understanding of the competitive scenario to facilitate better business decisions. The report also segregates the drivers regarding price, volume, and regulatory implications to provide a more comprehensive understanding of the market.

Global opportunities for growth

Technavio's 2016 report on the global general lighting market noted that the highest demand came from the residential sector, which had a market share of around 38%. The dominance of this sector was attributable to various aspects such as the rapid increase in the upper-middle class population, the emergence of smart cities, and growing awareness about the adoption of energy-efficient lighting systems in households.

In the previous report, a senior research analyst at Technavio stated, "Lighting consumes approximately one-fifth of the global energy production and the rapid increase in demand for lighting sources has subsequently led to an increase in the demand for electricity. This has induced governments to focus on promoting energy-efficient lighting technologies. Countries have started replacing the use of incandescent lamps with energy-efficient lighting technologies such as CFL and LED that are more durable and energy-efficient as compared to conventional technologies. The introduction of energy saving lighting technologies will have a positive impact on the growth of the market in the coming years."

Technavio's report will evaluate the key geographic regions and their behavior over the past four years, introducing new data and observations and providing new predictions.

Detailed analysis at your fingertips

Some of the topics that will be revisited in the new report include:

Market size and growth rate through 2022

Top factors driving market growth

Competitive landscape and market share of the key players

Market opportunities and factors impeding growth

The report on the global general lighting market for the period of 2018-2022 is available to order now and will be delivered within one week of purchase.

