To Executive Board NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S Lersø Parkallé 100 DK-2100 København Ø www.rd.dk Telephone +45 7012 5300 9 February 2018





Company Announcement number 13/2018 - 9 February 2018



Result of Realkredit Danmark's auctions of bonds in series 10F and 10G



Realkredit Danmark hereby announces the final results of the auctions for the refinancing of FlexLån as of 1 April 2018.



The results of the mortgage covered bonds on the auctions are set out in the appendix to this announcement.



Any additional questions should be addressed to Head of RD Funding, Christian Rosenstand, phone +45 45 13 20 19.



