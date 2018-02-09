Fiber Optic Components Market Worth 27.60 Billion USD by 2023

PUNE, India, February 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

According to the new market research report "Fiber Optic Components Market by Component (Transceivers, AOCs, Cables, Amplifiers, Splitters, Connectors, Circulators), Data Rate (10G, 40G, 100G, above 100G), Application (Communications, Distributed Sensing) - Global Forecast to 2023", published by MarketsandMarkets' , the market is expected to grow from USD 17.15 Billion in 2018 to USD 27.60 Billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 10%. The factors that are driving the growth of this market are the increasing deployment of data centers, growing internet penetration and data traffic, and rising demand for bandwidth and reliability.

Browse 65 tables and46 figures spread through 146 pages and in-depth TOC on "Fiber Optic Components Market - Global Forecast to 2023"

Fiber optic components market for AOCs expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period

The market for AOCs is expected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2018 and 2023. The cloud technology has developed rapidly with the beginning of the big-data age. To satisfy the demands of higher bandwidth and more applications in a variety of cloud computing environments, active optical cables (AOCs) have been developed.

Fiber optic components market for 100G expected to lead the fiber optic components market between 2018 and 2023

The fiber optic components market for 100G is expected to hold the largest share by 2023. The market for 100G data rate is growing as it offers high-speed, increased data rate, predefined user configuration, and complete automation capabilities.

Communications application expected to lead the fiber optic components market between 2018 and 2023

Among various applications, the communications application expected to account for the largest size of the overall fiber optic components market between 2018 and 2023. The growth of this market can be attributed to the mass utilization of digital technologies and applications in telecommunications, data centers, and enterprises. Also, positive trends in broadband and big data management are also driving the growth of the communications application. With all this development in the communications application, the demand for fiber optic components would also rise.

APAC expected to lead the fiber optic components market between 2018 and 2023

APAC is expected to hold the largest size of the fiber optic components market during the forecast period. The rising industrialization and infrastructural development in this region have offered enormous opportunities for the use of fiber optic components across various applications in APAC.

Finisar (US), Lumentum (US), Broadcom (US), Sumitomo Electric (Japan), and Accelink Technologies (China), Acacia Communications (US), EMCORE (US), Fujitsu Optical Components (Japan), Furukawa Electric (Japan), and II-VI (US) are the major players operating in the fiber optic components market.

