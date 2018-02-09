Ink Labs Foundation: Ink Announces Strategic Partnership In Travel Blockchain Firm ZatGo

SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / February 9, 2018 / Ink Labs Foundation, creator of the INK token, has announced a strategic partnership in ZatGo, a blockchain firm that caters to the travel industry. Both parties have also reached a cooperation agreement in technical docking and resource integration to explore and develop key blockchain applications.

ZatGo is building a travel ecological alliance that integrates data, products and use through blockchain technology.

The Singapore-based firm is developing a Unified Payments Platform (ZUP). Moreover, its auction trading platform provides a supply chain credit system and credit authentication system. It's designed to be a monopolized, transparent and trustworthy platform that the team expects to be a trend in the travel industry.

Users, system suppliers and travel-related service resources are contributors to ZatGo's travel ecosystem. The firm currently has tens of thousands of supplier resources and thousands of enterprise users, as well as, nearly 500,000 individual users.

Ink and ZatGo Cooperative Partnership

Under the strategic partnership, Ink will provide ZatGo with technical support such as alliance and cross-chain protocols to help ZatGo develop its travel ecosystem. For its part, ZatGo will play a key role in Ink's global content distribution and intellectual property (IP) incubator. Both groups will also integrate in the market, and explore synergies regarding users, platforms and resources for mutual benefit.

ZatGo's head of operations said, "Ink's technical strength is at the forefront of the blockchain world and is widely recognized in the blockchain industry. Strategic cooperation with Ink will benefit ZatGo's travel system. ZatGo is an open, scalable ecosystem. With Ink's support, our marketing efforts will be more effective."

About ZatGo Foundation

ZatGo aims to build a large travel ecological alliance that integrates data, products and use through blockchain technology. The members of the alliance come from upstream and downstream institutions, organizations and enterprises in the travel industry, such as airlines, airports, car rental companies, hotels, financial institutions, tourist attractions, business travel service companies, OTA platforms and more.

About Ink Labs Foundation

Ink strives to become content creators' blockchain-supported platform and the first comprehensive ecosystem that links the global creative marketplace. The Singapore-based project features the world's first intellectual property (IP) blockchain, and aims to become the Qtum of the content industry. Ink's mission is to maximize the earnings, potential and discoverability of content creators around the globe while distinguishing and rewarding high-quality content. Ink will redefine roles, content and behaviors within the creative industry to achieve an efficient content exchange system.

The INK token began trading in November 2017 at various exchanges including EXX, ZB, CoinEgg, Gate.io, Lbank, Coinnest, Allcoin, BigONE, Hypex, ShangYa and Bit-Z. The INK token is listed on coinmarketcap.com.

