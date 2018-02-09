Further Strengthens State Street's Market-Leading Foreign Exchange Solutions Business

State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) today announced that industry veteran David Ullrich has rejoined State Street as North American head of sales for FX Connect, a market-leading foreign exchange (FX) execution venue that helps asset managers to efficiently manage multiple portfolios, connect with liquidity providers and streamline global FX operations.

Ullrich rejoins State Street from FlexTrade, where he was senior vice president of Execution Strategies, responsible for expanding their FX offering. Prior to that he held various positions at Credit Suisse, Bank of America and Morgan Stanley. Ullrich previously worked for State Street as head of asset manager FX sales for North America.

"We are looking forward to David's return to State Street," said Beverley Doherty, global head of FX Connect. "The skills and knowledge that David brings from his more than 30 years of FX experience across the buyside and the sellside, including his knowledge of our institution, will add tremendous value to our business, particularly as we look to develop and deploy new functionality to meet our clients' evolving needs."

State Street is a market leader in FX services. The firm's FX connect platform was recently honored with two awards from Profit Loss including 'Best Platform for Hedge Funds' and 'Best Platform for Asset Managers'.

