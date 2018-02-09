Market research firm Technavio has announced the release of their updated report on the global gifts novelty and souvenirs market. This new report will provide expert market insights for the forecast period 2018-2022.

The report will present an updated analysis of the market and provide valuable projections regarding the growth of this market across the globe. This research report on the gifts novelty and souvenirs market offers a comprehensive understanding of the competitive scenario to enable better business decisions. It will also provide new forecasts based on the most up-to-date data available.

The market research report on the gifts novelty and souvenirs market is an integral part of Technavio's consumer and retailportfolio and offers intelligence within the market space. The report will consider the major products and services offered by multiple vendors operating in this market. Technavio's consumer data and market intelligence analysis provides strategic insights on the retail market.

Global opportunities for growth

Technavio's previous report projected that in 2016, the global gifts novelty and souvenirs market witnessed the highest demand from Europe, which emerged as the highest revenue contributor in the market. Factors such as the growing tourism industry in the region and the increasing demand for premium-priced and customized gifts in the UK, France, Italy, Spain, and Germany contributed to the growth of the market. The other key geographies analyzed were the Americas, APAC, and MEA.

In the previous report, a senior research analyst at Technavio stated, "The increasing demand for seasonal decorations is one of the primary factors driving the growth of this market on a global scale. Seasonal decorations include a broad range of items including decorative cups, plates, and napkins. While the demand for these products has been high in traditionally strong markets like the US, the UK, and France, consumers in APAC and South and Central American countries are also catching up to the trend and increasing spend on decorating and gifting items, particularly during holidays like Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Hanukkah."

Technavio's report will evaluate the key geographical regions and their behavior over the past four years, introducing new data and observations and providing new predictions.

Detailed analysis at your fingertips

Some of the topics that will be revisited in the new report include:

Market size and growth rate through 2022

Top factors driving market growth

Competitive landscape and market share of the key players

Market opportunities and latest trends

The report on the global gifts novelty and souvenirs market for the period of 2018-2022 is available to order now and will be delivered within one week of purchase.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

