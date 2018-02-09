The "Chocolate Beer Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size and Forecasts up to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report predicts the global chocolate beer market to grow with a CAGR of 9% over the period of 2017 2023
The report on chocolate beer market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global chocolate beer market over the period of 2015 to 2023. Moreover, the report is collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.
Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global chocolate beer market over the period of 2015 2023. Further, the Growth Matrix given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.
Segments Covered
The global chocolate beer market is segmented on the basis of type, distribution channel, and packaging material.
Global Chocolate Beer Market by Type
- Chocolate Ale Market
- Chocolate Stouts Market
- Chocolate Lager Market
- Other Chocolate Beer Market
Global Chocolate Beer Market by Distribution Channel
- On-premise
- Off-premise
Global Chocolate Beer Market by Packaging Material
- Glass
- Paper
- Metal
- Others
Companies Profiled
- Anheuser-Busch InBev
- Oskar Blues Brewing
- The Boston Beer Company
- D.G. Yuengling Sons
- Sierra Nevada Brewing
- Bell's Brewery
- New Belgium Brewing Company
- The Brooklyn Brewery
- Stone Brewing
- BrewDog
