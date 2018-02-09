The "Chocolate Beer Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size and Forecasts up to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report predicts the global chocolate beer market to grow with a CAGR of 9% over the period of 2017 2023

The report on chocolate beer market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global chocolate beer market over the period of 2015 to 2023. Moreover, the report is collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.

Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global chocolate beer market over the period of 2015 2023. Further, the Growth Matrix given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

Segments Covered

The global chocolate beer market is segmented on the basis of type, distribution channel, and packaging material.

Global Chocolate Beer Market by Type

Chocolate Ale Market

Chocolate Stouts Market

Chocolate Lager Market

Other Chocolate Beer Market

Global Chocolate Beer Market by Distribution Channel

On-premise

Off-premise

Global Chocolate Beer Market by Packaging Material

Glass

Paper

Metal

Others

Companies Profiled

Anheuser-Busch InBev

Oskar Blues Brewing

The Boston Beer Company

D.G. Yuengling Sons

Sierra Nevada Brewing

Bell's Brewery

New Belgium Brewing Company

The Brooklyn Brewery

Stone Brewing

BrewDog



