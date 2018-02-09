Market research firm Technavio has announced the release of their updated report on the global home theater market. This new report will provide expert market insights for the forecast period 2018-2022.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180209005151/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global home theater market 2018-2022 under their media and entertainment library. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio's new research report on the global home theater market evaluates the vital aspects of the market based on the present industry situation, market demands, and strategies. Market experts at Technavio aim to provide detailed market insights on many parameters that will impact the growth of this market over the next few years.

The report will revisit important topics such as drivers and trends influencing the market, geographical and product segmentation, and leading competitors. The global media industry is transforming rapidly because of the widespread availability of content on the internet. Devices such as tablets and smartphonescan offer consumers the content of their choice at any time. Some of the significant areas that Technavio's market intelligence reports cover include the streaming of videos market, gaming market, and internet protocol television (IPTV) services market.

Save more with Technavio. Buy 2 reports and get the third for freeView Technavio's latest discounts and promotions

Global opportunities for growth

Technavio's previous report observed that the Americas dominated the global home theater market in 2016. The high market share of this region can be credited to the increasing preference of the consumers towards better visual and audio effects.

In the previous report, a senior research analyst at Technavio stated, "The increasing number of smart homes would spur the prospects for growth in the market. Home theaters play an important role in the functioning of smart homes because they replace the traditional audio systems in smart TVs and gaming consoles. Also, the increased spending capacity of consumers in developing countries across the globe is expected to be a significant factor that will promote growth in this market."

Technavio's report will evaluate the key geographical regions and their behavior over the past four years, introducing new data and observations and providing new predictions.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Detailed analysis at your fingertips

Some of the topics that will be revisited in the new report include:

Market size and growth rate through 2022

Top factors driving the market growth

Competitive landscape and market share analysis of the key players

Market opportunities and factors impeding growth

The report on the global home theater market for the period of 2018-2022 is available to order now and will be delivered within one week of purchase.

Big savings with Technavio this February!

Get 20% OFF on all Education Technology reports. This offer is valid only till the 28th of this month.

OR

Celebrate winter sports with 23% OFF all reports in our Outdoor Gear library (Offer valid from Feb 9-25).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180209005151/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com