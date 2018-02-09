ReifenDirekt.de recommends regular tyre checks for safe driving.

Whether summer, winter or all-season tyres: Stay safe following ReifenDirekt.de's concise ABC of proper tyre maintenance.

Almost every driver loves to step on a gas pedal from time to time and feel the speed and freedom of the open road. However, safety should always go first. In order for our cars to guarantee a stable and comfortable on-road performance, drivers service them regularly, monitor oil and cooling liquid levels, check the condition of breaks all to be completely safe in their vehicles. Unfortunately, some of us sometimes forget that well-maintained tyres are just as important in keeping us out of harm's way.

Tyres are the vehicle's only points of contact with the road surface. Safety and mobility depend literally on those four relatively small areas. That is why regular proper tyre maintenance is a must for every responsible driver. To support drivers in staying safe on the road, ReifenDirekt.de has prepared a concise ABC of proper tyre maintenance:

Tread depth

Although the minimum legal requirement in Germany is a tread depth of 1.6 mm, safety experts recommend a tread depth of 3 and 4 mm for summer and winter tyres respectively. To check that the tread isn't lower than the safety level, insert a two Euro coin into a tread groove. If the outer band of the coin is obscured when it is inserted, then the tread is above the legal limit.

Tyre pressure

Incorrectly inflated tyres can adversely affect a vehicle's maneuverability, they wear more quickly and lead to higher fuel consumption. That is why tyre pressure needs to be checked once a month and always before a longer journey. Tyres should be inflated in accordance with the car manufacturer's specifications. They can be found in the car's handbook, on the car's door jamb or inside the fuel flap.

Condition of tyres

If car drivers notice any cracks, slits or blisters on the sidewalls or on the surface of their tyres, it is time to replace them immediately. Fissures of any kind are highly dangerous, because they can let the air escape and cause the tyre to deflate.

Tyre valves

Valves and valve caps are subject to deterioration over time. It's only natural, however their condition should be regularly checked and if need be, they ought to be replaced. It is an inexpensive way to maintain the air tightness of tyres, prolong their life and, most importantly, increase road safety.

Timely tyre replacement

The impeccable condition of tyres is a crucial safety factor. Therefore, tyre replacement shouldn't be postponed if there are any visible damages to the tyres, if tread depth is below the safety level or if there are any indications of air leaks. Also, tyre age should be considered. The minimum replacement time is about six years. The rubber compound of older tyres begins to deteriorate causing them to lose their tightness and elasticity.

