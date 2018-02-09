Analysts believe that Facebook, Google and Netflix are no longer interested in bidding for the Premier League's broadcasting rights but Amazon may still look to tackle current owners Sky and BT in the forthcoming TV auction. The deadline for broadcast bids for Premier League football is Friday 9 February, with results to be officially confirmed next week in what will be a crucial point of focus for BT Group and Sky. US streaming giants have been making moves into sports content and speculation ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...