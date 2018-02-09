AIM-listed ten-pin bowling company Ten Entertainment Group has acquired two new sites in Chichester and Warrington, taking its estate to 42 sites and continuing its acquisition strategy. The company said the sites - ten-pin operations set within leisure parks - are geographically complementary to the existing estate. Chief executive officer Alan Hand said: "We are very pleased to have secured these two well-located sites at an early stage in the year. Integration into the group through our ...

