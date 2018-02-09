Amsterdam (ots/PRNewswire) -



Kandidaten AUSZEICHNUNG FÜR INNOVATION:



Nicholas Waters und Timmi Allen, Finding Bana - Proving the Existence of a 7-Year-Old Girl in Eastern Aleppo Bellingcat (VK)







Clara Jiménez Cruz, Julio Montes Moreno e.a. Damned Hoax



http://www.maldita.es, La Sexta (Spanien).







Natalia Antelava, Katerina Ponomareva e.a. Jailed for a like



Coda Story (Georgien)







Megan Lucero, Maeve McClenaghan e.a. Bureau Local



thebureauinvestigates.com (http://www.thebureauinvestigates.com) (VK)







Lin Taylor, Valeria Cardi e.a. The Smuggling Game



Thomson Reuters (VK)







Raúl Sánchez, Esther Alonso e.a. Enslaved Land



eldiario.es (Spanien)



Kandidaten AUSZEICHNUNG FÜR HERAUSRAGENDE BERICHTERSTATTUNG:







Cathrin Kahlweit, Geschichte ohne Ende



Süddeutsche Zeitung (Deutschland)







Catarina Gomes, 500 years later the Habibs are looking for a house in Portugal



Público (Portugal)







Ida Nyegård, The Murder of Nercy



Jyllands-Posten (Dänemark)







Pawel Kapusta, Hard to save someone when life is flooding the landing and dripping from 5th floor to the 4th Magazyn Wirtualnej Polski (Polen)







Michael Obert, Die Menschenfänger



Süddeutsche Zeitung Magazin (Deutschland)







Carole Cadwalladr, The Great British Brexit Robbery: how our democracy was hijacked



The Observer und The Guardian (VK)







Xavier Aldekoa, The Demons of Lake Chad



Gatopardo (Spanien)







Kandidaten AUSZEICHNUNG FÜR MEINUNGSJOURNALISMS:







Ruxandra Burcescu, Attention! These images no longer have an emotional impact on you: the victim is stupid, hypocritical, vicious and slutty



Republica.ro (Rumänien)







Dragan Bursac, The third shooting of the boy Petar from Konjic



Al Jazeera Balkans (Bosnien-Herzegowina)







David van Reybrouck, Should media report differently in the wake of attacks?



De Correspondent (Niederlande)







Bastian Berbner, Wir Terrorhelfer



Die Zeit (Deutschland)







John Harris, Serie zum Brexit



The Guardian (VK)







Maria Louka, Serie zu Sexismus und neuem Feminismus



Insidestory.gr (Griechenland)



Kandidaten AUSZEICHNUNG FÜR INVESTIGATIVE BERICHTERSTATTUNG:







Stephane Horel and Stephane Foucart, Monsanto Papers,



Le Monde and Environmental Health News (Frankreich)







Daphné Gastaldi, Mathieu Martiniere e.a. Sex abuse scandal in French Catholic church



Mediapart (Frankreich)







Craig Shaw und The Black Sea im Namen des EIC, The Malta Files



Der Spiegel, El Mundo, Le Soir, Mediapart, Dagens Nyheter und mehr (europaweit)







Natalie Sedletska und Oleksandr Chornovalov, Legend of Judge Arthur



at.radiosvoboda.org (Ukraine)







Szabolcs Panyi, Satan's hand: Russian meddling behind Budapest's metro chaos



Index.hu und VSquare.org (Ungarn)







Till Krause & Hannes Grassegger, Eine Mauer des Schweigens und Im Netz des Bösen



Süddeutsche Zeitung Magazin (Deutschland)



Die Gewinner werden am 14. März in den Open Society Archives in Budapest bekannt gegeben.



