Kandidaten AUSZEICHNUNG FÜR INNOVATION:
Nicholas Waters und Timmi Allen, Finding Bana - Proving the Existence of a 7-Year-Old Girl in Eastern Aleppo Bellingcat (VK)
Clara Jiménez Cruz, Julio Montes Moreno e.a. Damned Hoax
http://www.maldita.es, La Sexta (Spanien).
Natalia Antelava, Katerina Ponomareva e.a. Jailed for a like
Coda Story (Georgien)
Megan Lucero, Maeve McClenaghan e.a. Bureau Local
thebureauinvestigates.com (http://www.thebureauinvestigates.com) (VK)
Lin Taylor, Valeria Cardi e.a. The Smuggling Game
Thomson Reuters (VK)
Raúl Sánchez, Esther Alonso e.a. Enslaved Land
eldiario.es (Spanien)
Kandidaten AUSZEICHNUNG FÜR HERAUSRAGENDE BERICHTERSTATTUNG:
Cathrin Kahlweit, Geschichte ohne Ende
Süddeutsche Zeitung (Deutschland)
Catarina Gomes, 500 years later the Habibs are looking for a house in Portugal
Público (Portugal)
Ida Nyegård, The Murder of Nercy
Jyllands-Posten (Dänemark)
Pawel Kapusta, Hard to save someone when life is flooding the landing and dripping from 5th floor to the 4th Magazyn Wirtualnej Polski (Polen)
Michael Obert, Die Menschenfänger
Süddeutsche Zeitung Magazin (Deutschland)
Carole Cadwalladr, The Great British Brexit Robbery: how our democracy was hijacked
The Observer und The Guardian (VK)
Xavier Aldekoa, The Demons of Lake Chad
Gatopardo (Spanien)
Kandidaten AUSZEICHNUNG FÜR MEINUNGSJOURNALISMS:
Ruxandra Burcescu, Attention! These images no longer have an emotional impact on you: the victim is stupid, hypocritical, vicious and slutty
Republica.ro (Rumänien)
Dragan Bursac, The third shooting of the boy Petar from Konjic
Al Jazeera Balkans (Bosnien-Herzegowina)
David van Reybrouck, Should media report differently in the wake of attacks?
De Correspondent (Niederlande)
Bastian Berbner, Wir Terrorhelfer
Die Zeit (Deutschland)
John Harris, Serie zum Brexit
The Guardian (VK)
Maria Louka, Serie zu Sexismus und neuem Feminismus
Insidestory.gr (Griechenland)
Kandidaten AUSZEICHNUNG FÜR INVESTIGATIVE BERICHTERSTATTUNG:
Stephane Horel and Stephane Foucart, Monsanto Papers,
Le Monde and Environmental Health News (Frankreich)
Daphné Gastaldi, Mathieu Martiniere e.a. Sex abuse scandal in French Catholic church
Mediapart (Frankreich)
Craig Shaw und The Black Sea im Namen des EIC, The Malta Files
Der Spiegel, El Mundo, Le Soir, Mediapart, Dagens Nyheter und mehr (europaweit)
Natalie Sedletska und Oleksandr Chornovalov, Legend of Judge Arthur
at.radiosvoboda.org (Ukraine)
Szabolcs Panyi, Satan's hand: Russian meddling behind Budapest's metro chaos
Index.hu und VSquare.org (Ungarn)
Till Krause & Hannes Grassegger, Eine Mauer des Schweigens und Im Netz des Bösen
Süddeutsche Zeitung Magazin (Deutschland)
Die Gewinner werden am 14. März in den Open Society Archives in Budapest bekannt gegeben.
Die Gewinner werden am 14. März in den Open Society Archives in Budapest bekannt gegeben.
