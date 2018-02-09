Global Plastic Films and Sheets (LDPE/LLDPE, PVC, PA, BOPP, HDPE, CPP, and Others) Market 2014-2017 & 2025

DUBLIN, Feb. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Plastic Films and Sheets Market Analysis, By Product (LDPE/LLDPE, PVC, PA, BOPP, HDPE, CPP, and Others), By Application (Packaging, Non-packaging), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global plastic films & sheets market is expected to reach USD 157.5 billion by 2025

Rise in the global consumption of sustainable textiles has been a major factor driving market growth. Growing demand from application industries and rising prominence of eco-friendly and water soluble films have increased the utilization of plastic films and sheets in the global market.

Plastic film and sheets have attained significant popularity in applications across various industries. Active lifestyle, demographic changes and rising sustainability trend has been spurring innovation & development of plastics, thus, providing marketing opportunities in key sectors including consumer goods and food & beverages. Robust manufacturing base in the global market coupled with growing demand in emerging economies of Asia Pacific and Central & South America is likely to augment the demand in the global market over the forecast period.

LDPE/LLDPE was the largest product segment in 2016 and is expected to witness a lucrative growth rate over the forecast period. HDPE films and sheets segment is also anticipated to observe lucrative growth rate by 2025. Unique properties of HDPE sheet include abrasion resistance, good electrical properties, low friction coefficient, chemical & corrosion resistance, moisture & odor resistance, and high impact strength. HDPE is widely utilized in food packaging industry and is FDA approved, borated HDPE is used on nuclear facility applications as it offers strong radiation protection.

Further Key Findings From the Report Suggest:

The global demand for plastic films & sheets was 46,343.9 kilotons in 2016 and is estimated to ascend at a CAGR of 4.0% from 2017 to 2025. Asia Pacific dominated the global market in 2016, followed by Europe . Emerging economies in the Asia Pacific region including India , and China , have been experiencing strong economic growth in various application industries, resulting into augmented demand towards plastic films & sheets market.

dominated the global market in 2016, followed by . Emerging economies in the region including , and , have been experiencing strong economic growth in various application industries, resulting into augmented demand towards plastic films & sheets market. LDPE/LLDPE emerged as the largest product segment in 2016. Their common applications include food packaging, textile packaging, and other special applications in tents and outdoor equipment.

Asia Pacific plastic films & sheets market is anticipated to witness promising growth over the next nine years owing to several technological developments, especially in the food & beverage and pharmaceutical industry. In terms of revenue, the regional market is expected to progress at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2017 to 2025.

plastic films & sheets market is anticipated to witness promising growth over the next nine years owing to several technological developments, especially in the food & beverage and pharmaceutical industry. In terms of revenue, the regional market is expected to progress at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2017 to 2025. Key participants include Toray Industries, Inc., British Polythene Industries Plc, Toyobo Co. Ltd., Berry Global, Inc., Saudi Basic Industries Corporation, Plastic Film Corporation of America, Sealed Air Corporation, DowDuPont, Novolex, Bemis Company, Inc., and Uflex Ltd. In May 2017 , Saudi Basic Industries Corporation participated in Chinaplast 2017 in order to showcase it's efficient and innovative plastic packaging solutions across several application segments. The designs presented were lightweight and could help the end users in safeguarding the environment

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

1.1 Research methodology

1.2 Research scope & assumptions

1.3 List of data sources



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market snapshot



Chapter 3 Plastic Films & Sheets Market Variables, Trends, and Scope

3.1 Market segmentation and scope

3.2 Years considered in the study

3.3 Penetration and growth prospect mapping

3.4 Value chain analysis

3.4.1 Raw material analysis

3.4.1.1 Nylon

3.4.1.2 PVC

3.4.1.3 PP

3.4.1.4 LDPE/LLDPE

3.4.1.5 HDPE

3.4.2 Regulatory framework

3.4.2.1 Regulation (EC) No 1935/2004

3.4.2.2 Regulation (EU) No 10/2011

3.4.2.3 Commission Regulation (EU) 2016/1416

3.4.2.4 US FDA Regulations

3.5 Plastic films and sheets market dynamics

3.5.1 Market driver analysis

3.5.2 Rising demand from application industries

3.5.3 Increasing prominence of eco-friendly and water soluble films

3.5.4 Market restraint analysis

3.5.5 Stringent laws

3.6 Plastic Films & Sheets Market- Porter's analysis

3.7 Plastic Films & Sheets Market- PESTEL analysis



Chapter 4 Plastic Films & Sheets Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1 Product movement analysis & market share, 2016 & 2025

4.2 LDPE/LLDPE

4.3 PVC

4.4 PA

4.5 BOPP

4.6 High Density Polyethylene (HDPE) Sheet

4.7 Cast polypropylene (CPP)

4.8 Others



Chapter 5 Plastic Films & Sheets Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1 Application movement analysis & market share, 2016 & 2025

5.2 Packaging

5.2.3 Food

5.2.4 Consumer Goods

5.2.5 Medical

5.2.6 Others

5.3 Non-Packaging

5.3.3 Construction

5.3.4 Healthcare

5.3.5 Agriculture

5.3.6 Others



Chapter 6 Plastic Films & Sheets Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape

7.1 Vendor landscape

7.2 Competitive environment

7.3 Company market positioning

7.4 Strategic Framework



Chapter 8 Company Profiles



Toray Industries Inc.

British Polythene Industries Plc

Toyobo Co. Ltd.

Berry Global Inc.

Saudi Basic Industries Corporation

Plastic Film Corporation of America

Sealed Air Corporation

DowDuPont

Novolex

Bemis Company Inc.

Uflex Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/zmrrcd/global_plastic?w=5





Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716