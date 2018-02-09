Market research firm Technavio has announced the release of their updated report on the global hosiery market. This new report will provide expert market insights for the forecast period 2018-2022.

Technavio's market research report on the hosiery market provides a detailed analysis regarding the market sizing, current vendor landscape, and top factors boosting the growth of the market. The hosiery market report will aid clients to make informed and smart decisions to stay ahead of the competition.

The report will revisit important topics such as drivers and trends influencing the market, geographical and product segmentation, and leading competitors. Also, the market research experts at Technavio will take into consideration the impact of the hosiery market on similar markets such as the textile manufacturing market and the global menswear market. The study of these correlated markets and the examination of several factors stimulating the consumer and retail industry will provide an extensive array of valuable market insights for players operating within this market space.

Global opportunities for growth

Technavio's previous research on the hosiery market listed the growing concern about personal grooming and appearance as key drivers for the market. Apart from an increase in the demand for women's hosiery, the demand for such goods was also expected to increase from the men's segment because even the men follow new trends in fashion and apparel.

In the previous report, a senior research analyst at Technavio stated, "The increase in sales from the e-commerce sector is a major factor that is expected to propel the growth of the global hosiery market. Online retail helps in saving the consumer's time, allows product availability at the doorstep, and offers products at discounted prices, thereby making it the fastest growing channel of sales. Regionally, the e-commerce market in North America was the fastest growing market with nations such as the US and Canada dominating the region."

Technavio's report will evaluate the key geographical regions and their behavior over the past four years, introducing new data and observations and providing new predictions.

Detailed analysis at your fingertips

Some of the topics that will be revisited in the new report include:

Market size and growth rate through 2022

Top factors driving the market growth

Competitive landscape and market share analysis of the key players

Market opportunities and factors impeding growth

The report on the global hosiery market for the period of 2018-2022 is available to order now and will be delivered within one week of purchase.

