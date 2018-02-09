Market research firm Technavio has announced the release of their updated report on the global human resource outsourcing market. This new report will provide expert market insights for the forecast period 2018-2022.

The report will present an updated analysis of the market with regards to the current competitive landscape and global environment. It will provide valuable insights on factors impacting the growth of this market across the globe. It will also provide new forecasts based on the most up-to-date data available.

The outsourcing market is driven by the need for cost optimization. Enterprises are strategically shifting their in-house IT operations to an outsourcing model. Chief information officers (CIOs) are embracing a hybrid IT outsourcing model to remain competitive and maximize savings. This report studies the major products and services offered by multiple vendors operating in this market to provide a comprehensive and detailed analysis.

Global opportunities for growth

Technavio's previous report found that the global human resource outsourcing market in 2015, the Americas was the largest contributor compared to APAC and EMEA, accounting for more than 44% share. At that time, the market in the Americas was driven by the need to reduce costs in HR activities such as recruitment and payroll services. North America is one of the key contributors to the global HRO market due to the rising need for managing compliance, better alignment between HR and businesses, and access to new technology and skills.

In the previous report, a senior research analyst at Technavio stated, "The increasing need for cost reduction in business processes is the key driver for the growth of this market. Establishing an entirely operational HR department requires highly trained staff and infrastructure, which involve substantial investments. Organizations are increasingly adopting HRO services to consolidate their market position, enhance their operational efficiency, and maintain an edge over their competitors."

Technavio's report will evaluate the key geographical regions and their behavior over the past four years, introducing new data and observations and providing new predictions.

Detailed analysis at your fingertips

Some of the topics that will be revisited in the new report include:

Market size and growth rate through 2022

Top drivers influencing market growth

Competitive landscape and market share analysis of the key players

Market opportunities and challenges impeding growth

The report on the global human resource outsourcing market for the period of 2018-2022 is available to order now and will be delivered within one week of purchase.

