On September 21, 2017, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decided that the shares in Robert Friman International AB (the "Company") were to receive observation status due to material adverse uncertainty in respect of the Company's financial position, with reference to two press releases published by the Company on that same day.



On November 24, 2017, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decided that the shares in the Company were to receive observation status also due to substantial uncertainty regarding the Company or the pricing of its listed financial instruments, with reference to a press release published by the Company on November 20, 2017.



On February 3, 2018, the Company published a press release with information that Nasdaq Stockholm AB would initiate a process for the removal of the shares in the Company from trading on Nasdaq First North.



The current rules of Nasdaq First North state that a listed company can be given observation status if circumstances exist justifying the removal of the company's financial instruments from trading on Nasdaq First North.



With reference to what is stated above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided that the shares in Robert Friman International AB (FRIM, ISIN code SE0008320345, order book ID 054042) shall be given observation status also with reference to the above circumstances.



For further information about this exchange notice please contact Karin Ydén or Elias Skog, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00.