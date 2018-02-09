eCall test automation software from Keysight reduces overall test time for automotive labs

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers, and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced today that the Keysight E6951A public safety answering point (PSAP) emulator has been certified by NavCert GmbH. The E6951A is part of Keysight's E6950A eCall Conformance Test Solution. The certification was awarded Dec. 18, 2017.

eCall Requirements for European Union (EU)

From automotive test labs, OEMs and suppliers within the EU, to those wanting to sell into the EU market, the race is on to achieve eCall compliance.

Enforcement of EU-Regulation 2015/758 is quickly approaching with far-reaching impact. The regulation states beginning April 1, 2018, eCall in-vehicle system (IVS) functionality must exist in all new types of vehicles in categories M1 and N1 (cars and light vans) and are subject to EC type-approval specifications as laid out in Annexes I-VIII of EU-Regulation 2017/79.

eCall Conformance Test Solution

Keysight's E6951A PSAP emulator has been independently verified by an eCall certification authority as being able to simulate a public safety answering point (PSAP) according to EN standards. Customers can therefore be assured that when successfully testing IVS modules against the E6951A PSAP emulator, the device will be compliant to these standards.

The E6951A PSAP emulator also enables a "Live Network Mode." This allows functional test of an IVS module using a commercial mobile phone in real world scenarios, such as testing emergency calls in poor reception areas or checking the survivability of an IVS module during a crash test.

NavCert has certified the Keysight E6951A PSAP Emulator as compliant with the EN 16454 and EN 15722 standards, as detailed on their website.

More information on Keysight's eCall solution is at www.keysight.com/find/ecall.

Images on Keysight's eCall solution are at www.keysight.com/find/ecall_images.

About NavCert GmbH

NavCert is Notified Body (NB2603) for the European Electronic Toll System (EETS) based on EU-Directive 2004/52/EC (EETS) and offers industry-recognized independent assessments of global navigation satellite system (GNSS) and eCall products and solutions.

