China Commercial Vehicle Industry Report, 2013-2017 & 2018-2022

DUBLIN, Feb. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Report on Commercial Vehicle Industry in China, 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Commercial vehicles are vehicles designed with specific technology for delivery of passengers and cargos. They contain all freight vehicles and the passenger vehicles with more than 9 seats.

Highway transportation has an advantage over aerial, railway and water transportation in that it provides a door-to-door delivery in a cost-effective way. The total mileage of highway was 4,696.3 thousand kilometers in China by the end of 2016, with an increase of 2.6% over the previous year.



The highway density reached 48.92 km per hundred km in 2016, with an increase of 1.24 km per hundred km over the previous year. China's highway freight volume amounted to 33.413 billion tons in 2016, with a growth rate of 6.1% over 2015. The freight turnover volume reached 6,108.01 billion tons per km, with a growth rate of 5.4% over 2015. The constant increase in highway freight volume facilitates the demand for commercial vehicles in China.

The production volume of commercial vehicles exhibited an overall upward trend from 2012 to 2017, increasing from 3,748.1 thousand units to 4,208.7 thousand units in the past five years, with the growth rate fluctuating in the period. After a decline of 4.72% in 2012, the production volume shifted to an increase of 7.56% in 2013. Followed by plunges of over 5% both in 2014 and 2015, sharp increases took place in 2016 and 2017, particularly in 2017 when the year-on-year increase reached 13.81%.

Investment in urban rail transit, real estate, urban transformation and urbanization stimulated demand for commercial vehicles in 2013, particularly that for heavy trucks. However, the implementation of National IV Standard was delayed to 2014, which resulted in an overtime production of National standard vehicles as unsold ones among automakers so as to make more profits.



Moreover, restrictions on commercial vehicles that were released successively since 2014 forced down production volume in 2014 and 2015. Thanks to favorable policies to commercial vehicles and increased freight volume in recent years, demand for freight vehicles are being stimulated and a high production volume is achieved once again.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Relevant Concepts of Commercial Vehicle Industry



2 Analysis of China's Commercial Vehicle Industry, 2013-2017



3 Competition in China's Commercial Vehicle Industry, 2013-2017



4 Analysis on Top10 Commercial Vehicle Manufacturers in China, 2015-2017



5 Analysis of Raw Material Cost and Sales Price of Commercial Vehicles in China, 2013-2017



6 Forecast on Development of China's Commercial Vehicle Industry, 2018-2022



Companies Mentioned



Anhui Jianghuai Automobile Group Corp., Ltd.

Beiqi Foton Motor Co., Ltd.

Changan Automobile Co, Ltd.

China FAW Group Corp.

China National Heavy-duty Truck Group Co., Ltd.

Dongfeng Motor Group Co., Ltd.

Jiangling Motors Co., Ltd.

Lifan Industry (Group) Co., Ltd.

SAIC-GM-Wuling Automobile Co., Ltd.

Shaanxi Automobile Holding Group Co. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/3mdcws/china_commercial?w=5



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716