Market research firm Technavio has announced the release of their updated report on the global mushroom market. This new report will provide expert market insights for the forecast period 2018-2022.

The report will present an updated analysis of the market with regards to the current competitive landscape and global environment. It will also provide new forecasts based on the most up-to-date data available. This market research report on the mushroom market is an integral part of Technavio's food and beverages portfolio and offers intelligence within the market space.

The report will revisit key topics such as drivers and trends influencing the market, geographical and product segmentation, and leading competitors. Effective industry analysis of this sector revels that the global market space for food and food products is highly competitive. The vendor analysis provides crucial information on market strategies implemented by the prominent players and products and services offered by them.

Global opportunities for growth

In terms of geography, Technavio found that Europe accounted for the largest share of the global mushroom market in its 2016 report, and predicted the region would maintain its lead in the market. One of the major factors responsible for the growing preference of mushrooms in this region is the growing supply of quality fresh and dried mushrooms at the best possible price. Moreover, the sales of dried and fresh mushrooms are expected to increase in the coming years owing to increasing preference for vegetarian food. European buyers demand niche and premium mushroom products. Some of the major importers of mushrooms among developing countries include the Netherlands, Germany, France, and the UK.

In the previous report, a senior research analyst at Technavio stated, "One of the major factors responsible for the growing preference for mushrooms is the increasing awareness of their health benefits. Mushrooms are associated with ensuring cardio-vascular health owing to the presence of minerals and antioxidants."

Technavio's report will evaluate the key geographical regions and their behavior over the past four years, introducing new data and observations and providing new predictions.

Detailed analysis at your fingertips

Some of the topics that will be revisited in the new report include:

Market size and growth rate through 2022

Top factors driving the market growth

Competitive landscape and market share analysis of the key players

Market opportunities and factors impeding growth

The report on the global mushroom market for the period of 2018-2022 is available to order now and will be delivered within one week of purchase.

