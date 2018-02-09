GKN reiterated its belief on Friday that Melrose Industries' £7bn offer for the engineer is "derisory" as it said it is prepared to give investors more time to consider the bid. The offer requires US approval, which GKN said would take "substantially longer" than the City Code offer timetable, based on specialist US legal advice. "GKN firmly believes that shareholders should be allowed to make a fully informed decision and not be placed in a position where they have to form a final view on the ...

